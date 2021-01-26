PM taking the nation in a dangerous path, says Rahul

26 January 2021 20:29 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been taking the nation on a dangerous path, said Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi here on Monday.

Speaking at a public meeting at Vedasandur in Karur Lok Sabha constituency, he said the economy had gone for a toss due to the demonetisation. Subsequently, the GST sealed the future of many small and medium industries. The Prime Minister went on implementing them as they were beneficial to a couple of friends but he was not interested in listening to the woes of the people.

Claiming to keep the nation as ‘One India, One language,’ he was directly telling the people to speak the language he wanted. ‘Who is he,’ Mr. Rahul asked and went on saying that Mr. Modi had proved that he was an autocrat. Is Tamil not a language, he asked the crowd and said that Mr. Modi had no respect for Tamils and their language.

Advertising

Advertising

On the other side, the Congress leader said, he liked to visit Tamil Nadu frequently, as the people showered affection on him.

Attacking the Prime Minister, he said that Mr. Modi thinks that he can control the people of Tamil Nadu as he controls the AIADMK through a remote system from New Delhi. To put an end to the atrocities and corruption of the AIADMK, he said that a new government should be usher in the State and the DMK led front should sweep the elections, which would give hope to weavers, farmers, womenfolk, vendors and other marginalised sections in the society.

Karur Congress MP Jothimani and other functionaries accompanied the leader, who later left for Madurai.