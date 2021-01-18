Rahul to campaign in Kanniyakumari

TIRUNELVELI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will soon campaign in Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, where a bypoll is due following the death of its MP H. Vasanthakumar.
Revealing this, party MP Su Thirunavukkarasar pointed out that Mr Gandhi would conduct his first phase of electioneering from Coimbatore on January 23 and 24,
On the number of seats the Congress would contest in the Assembly polls, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said it would be decided later based on the new parties joining the DMK-led electoral combine. At the same time, the AIADMK, being under extreme pressure from the BJP for more seats, would find it difficult to finalise the seat-sharing, he felt.
He said the farmers, who had suffered hefty crop damage due to the recent unseasonal rains should be adequately compensated. “The government should give compensation of ₹ 30,000 to ₹ 40,000 per acre,” he said.
