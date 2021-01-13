Rahul Gandhi to watch jallikattu at Avaniyapuram today

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will arrive here on Thursday to watch a jallikattu event scheduled for the same day at Avaniyapuram here.
Mr. Gandhi, who will arive by a special aircraft, will drive straight to the venue around noon. After witnessing the event for an hour, he will return to Delhi.
“Mr Gandhi is coming on an invitation from the Avaniyapuram jallikattu organising committee,” said Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore.
A total of 700 bulls and 300 tamers have been registered for the event.
Mr Gandhi will be accompanied by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri and Congress Legislative Party leader K.R. Ramasamy.
Meanwhile, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju, along with Collector T. Anbalagan and Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha inspected the arrangements at the venue on Wednesday evening.
Around 1,300 policemen will be deployed at the jallikattu venue. Additional police force is being deployed for the VIP visit, Mr. Sinha said.
Five Deputy Commissioners of Police will oversee the security arrangements for the event.
The event starts at 8 a.m. and will go on till 4 p.m. The district administration has made arrangements to ensure physical distancing at the venue.
After the jallikattu event at Palamedu on Friday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam will witness the event to be held at Alanganallur on Saturday.
