Rahul Gandhi to campaign in T.N.

NAGERCOIL

21 February 2021 23:38 IST

AICC leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Kanniyakumari on March 1 as a part of electioneering in Tamil Nadu, said TNCC president K S Alagiri here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, he said to a query that just because the AIADMK government withdrew cases against minorities, who participated in anti-CAA protests, it did not give them the votes.

Advertising

Advertising

The AIADMK, which was in the company of the BJP, would face a humiliating defeat in the election as people were frustrated. In no way, the decisions of the governments at the Centre and State were people- friendly. The petrol/diesel price hike was just one classic example, wherein the failure of the government to contain the price had been exposed.

BSNL was closed down by the Centre with the sole objective of giving it to private players, who were friends of the BJP.

Beyond the foundation laying ceremony, AIIMS in Madurai, had not seen any progress over the last 30 months. When this was the reality, the AIADMK claimed to have achieved the project.

To a query, he said Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth were long-time friends. The meeting might not have any impact in T.N. politics. The DMK-Congress combine was intact and there would be no issues in seat-sharing. The TNCC executive committee meeting would be held on February 24.

Earlier, he held discussions with party functionaries on arrangements for Mr. Gandhi’s visit.

MLAs Prince, Vijayadharani and Rajesh Kumar participated.