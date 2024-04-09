ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Palayamkottai on April 12

April 09, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s electioneering here has been confirmed for later this week.

Mr. Gandhi is scheduled to address an election campaign meeting at Bell Ground opposite the District Court Complex in Palayamkottai on April 12. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who is camping here for coordinating the election campaign of Congress candidate C. Robert Bruce and other election-related works among INDIA bloc cadres, inspected the preparations being made at the venue.

Later, Mr. Thennarsu said Mr. Rahul’s campaign would further reinforce the massive victory of Mr. Bruce, and DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin would visit Tirunelveli constituency for the campaign on April 11.

When asked about the Union government’s proposed meeting to be held on May 1 with Union Cabinet Secretary in chair for deciding the Centre’s programmes for the next 100 days with the election model code of conduct in force, Mr. Thennarsu said the DMK was drafting a complaint to be submitted to the Election Commission against the meeting.

