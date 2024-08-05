GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ragapriya music festival ends on a high note

Published - August 05, 2024 08:57 pm IST

S. Padmanabhan
Abhishek Raghuram performing a vocal concert at Ragapriya Chamber Music Club in Madurai on Sunday.

Abhishek Raghuram performing a vocal concert at Ragapriya Chamber Music Club in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

A memorable vocal concert of Abhishek Raghuram with the percussion support from Akkarai Sornalatha on violin and Kishore Ramesh on mridangam, was witnessed on the final day of the 55th annual concerts of Ragapriya (Chamber Music Club).

Abhishek commenced his concert with the technically intricate masterpiece Navaragamalika Valachi Vachi by Patnam Subramania Iyer, invoking the blessings of Lord Venkatesa “on whose lotus feet we have placed our trust.” The Varnam witnessed adequate cittasvaras which set the tempo of the concert. In quick succession he rendered Sarvaloka Dayanidhe by saint composer Thyagaraja on Lord Rama, son of Dasaratha, who is the master of five great elements.

Abhishek went on to render Kuvalayadala Nayana Brovave by Thyagaraja in Nattaikurinji in which Thyagaraja pleads to the lotus petal-eyed Lord with beautiful teeth like jasmine buds to please protect him from the evil of ignorance and bless him with wisdom.

A brief alapana that followed on the violin by Sornalatha covered most of the melodic possibilities of Raga Athaanaa for Anupama Gunaambudi by Thyagaraja. In this kriti, the composer prays to the Lord to protect him as he protected Gajendra, the elephant. The niraval Rajakula Kalashabdhi  witnessed Abhishek’s energy and briskness in delivering sangathis.

The popular and spiritually-elevating composition of Papanasam Sivan in Lathangi, a raga that mixes many emotions such as sorrow, compassion and meditation, was rendered melodiously for Pirava Varam Tarum in which he pleads with the Lord to unleash the rebirth and seeks the penultimate vision of moksha (salvation).

During the Tani on two occasions, Kishore displayed brilliant aural dimensions and the mridangam tone found a perfect balance. 

Lalgudi Jayaraman’s Then Madurai Vaazh on Goddess Meenakshi and Minambikaiye in Hamsarupini brought pleasant listening to the audience.

Abhishek also sang Murugaa Murugaa Endraal in Saaveri by Periyasami Thooran, Arunachala Natham Smarami (on Thiruvannamalai) in Saranga by Muthuswamy Dikshithar and Idu Tano Tillai Sthalam by Gopalakrishna Bharati. 

The entire concert witnessed Abhishek’s splendid show of teamwork, strong classicism, exploratory and energetic rendering, which won a lot of applause from the rasikas.

