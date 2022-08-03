Ragapriya concert ends on a high with flautist’s stunning performance

Carnatic music when played on instruments are meant to be performed in a singing style (known as gāyaki), viz to be able to reproduce the precise nuance of the human voice on the instrument.

Flautist J A Jayanth did the same with L Ramakrishnan on the violin, K V Prasad on the mridangam and Chandrasekar Sharma on the kanjira on the final day of the 53rd Anniversary celebration concerts of Ragapriya, Madurai.

After playing the saranga raga varnam, he invoked the blessings of Lord Ganesa through E.V. Ramakrishna Bhagavathar’s (who composed this kriti and used the signature ‘gopala dasa’) “vinaayaka ninu” in raaga “hamsadwani”

Jayanth went on to play “kayarohanesam bhajare” in ragam deva gandharam by Dikshidar on the presiding deity of Nagapatinam, Kayaroganeswarar . “Siva siva siva enaraadha” in Pantuvarali by Tyagaraja, on the Panchanadeeswarar Pranatharthiharan.

In quick succession, he played Tyagaraja’s “sarasa saamadhaana”, in kaapi naaraayani, using saama, daana, bedha and danda methods on the flute, which was applauded well by the audience..

Any one who claims to know or appreciate Hindustani music cannot be unaware of the queen of melodies i.e. Raag Bhairavi. This was the main raga of the evening for “Yaro ivar Yaro” by Arunachala Kavi, who envisioned the song as sung by Rama upon seeing SIta. The soft notes and their smooth rendering with pleasing touches, mesmerized the audience. The violinist matched Jayanth’s play phrase by phrase.

The flautist ensured that the music was intact while changing his flute holding technique. Sometimes his breath made long melodious glides across the swaras and at others it clearly demarcated every single note. He not only used many flutes but also paid attention to the exact position of the mike in relation to different holes in the flute, which enabled his alapanas to sound similar to a singer.

S. Padmanabhan