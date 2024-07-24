GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ragapriya Chamber Music Club concerts begin in Madurai on Friday

Published - July 24, 2024 08:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The five-day 55th annual concerts of Ragapriya Chamber Music Club would start from Friday (July 26).

According to a press release, renowned vocalist Nithyasree Mahadevan would present a concert on the inaugural day - July 26, followed by Ramakrishnamurthy vocalist on July 27 and Amritha Murali on July 28.

On July 29, vocalists Anahita and Apoorva would stage a concert and on July 30, Abishek Raguram would present a concert. The events would start at 6 p.m. and be held at Fortune Pandyan Hotel, the release added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.