Ragapriya Chamber Music Club concerts begin in Madurai on Friday

The five-day 55th annual concerts of Ragapriya Chamber Music Club would start from Friday (July 26).

According to a press release, renowned vocalist Nithyasree Mahadevan would present a concert on the inaugural day - July 26, followed by Ramakrishnamurthy vocalist on July 27 and Amritha Murali on July 28.

On July 29, vocalists Anahita and Apoorva would stage a concert and on July 30, Abishek Raguram would present a concert. The events would start at 6 p.m. and be held at Fortune Pandyan Hotel, the release added.