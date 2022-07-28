Madurai

Ragapriya anniversary concert begins in Madurai on Friday

L Srikrishna MADURAI July 28, 2022 18:08 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 18:14 IST

The five-day 53rd anniversary concert of Ragapriya begins at Hotel Fortune Pandiyan here on Friday (July 29) with Nithyashree Mahadevan’s vocal performance. The second day will feature a vocal concert by Anahita and Apoorva. On Sunday, vocalist Ramakrishnamoorthy will perform, and on Monday Kunnakudi Balamuralkrishna will present a vocal performance. The final day concert will see J.A. Jayant playing flute with L. Ramakrishnan on violin, K.V. Prasad on mruthangam and Chandrasekar Sharma on kanjira. The events will start at 6 p.m. on all days.

