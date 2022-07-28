Ragapriya anniversary concert begins in Madurai on Friday
The five-day 53rd anniversary concert of Ragapriya begins at Hotel Fortune Pandiyan here on Friday (July 29) with Nithyashree Mahadevan’s vocal performance. The second day will feature a vocal concert by Anahita and Apoorva. On Sunday, vocalist Ramakrishnamoorthy will perform, and on Monday Kunnakudi Balamuralkrishna will present a vocal performance. The final day concert will see J.A. Jayant playing flute with L. Ramakrishnan on violin, K.V. Prasad on mruthangam and Chandrasekar Sharma on kanjira. The events will start at 6 p.m. on all days.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.