Radiologist suspended on sexual harassment charge

The Director of Medical Education, Chennai, on Monday, has suspended a radiologist of Government Rajaji Hospital on a charge of sexual harassment.

A woman had come for scan to the hospital on November 27. The radiologist, it is alleged, misbehaved with the patient on the pretext of examining her. The patient narrated the incident to Dean A. Rathinavel, who asked the patient to lodge a complaint. Dr. Rathinavel placed the patient’s written complaint before an internal committee.

After inquiry, the committee sent the observations to the DME for further action. Based on the committee’s observations, the DME ordered the suspension of the radiologist.

The radiologist claimed before the committee that he was being targeted by some of his seniors since he questioned their action during COVID-19 pandemic.