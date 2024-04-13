ADVERTISEMENT

Radikaa promises overall development of Aruppukottai town

April 13, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

BJP candidate for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency Radikaa Sarathkumar campaigning in Aruppukottai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

BJP candidate for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, Radikaa Sarathkumar, on Saturday promised overall development of Aruppukottai town and Assembly segment under the Virudhunagar Parliamentary seat.

During an election campaign, she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a corruption-free and honest governance for the last 10 years. “The Centre has been working in the interest of the people. No other leader has given such a governance,” she said.

Referring to the DMK Government in the State, she said the three-year regime has been plagued with complaints of corruption and drug smuggling. Ministers were facing corruption charges, she added.

She also took a dig at Congress MP B. Manickam Tagore, who had won on DMK alliance. “Wherever I go, people have been complaining that he has never visited their locality and has not done any good for them,” she said.

Earlier, she visited a powerloom unit in the town. Stating that the weavers were complaining about frequent raids by officials for producing goods which were reserved for handloom, she wondered why the powerlooms were being penalised. Even after such an advancement of technology, the functioning of looms was restricted for several decades. She promised to bring textile park at the earliest.

