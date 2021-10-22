District panchayat chairman assumes office

Tirunelveli

22 October 2021 18:44 IST

The tension that had prevailed here in the DMK circle over the election of district panchayat council chairman even though the party had bagged 11 of the 12 wards came to an end on Friday as the party, in the eleventh hour, named its candidates for the posts of chairman and vice-chairman.

Since the DMK high command, following unpleasant developments like horse-trading by two district panchayat chairman aspirants, named party’s Radhapuram union secretary V. S. R. Jegadeesh, who got elected from ward 12, as chairman and Selvalakshmi of ward 1 as his deputy, the tension, fanned by different caste groups, got doused on Friday. They were elected unopposed and assumed office in the presence of Collector V. Vishnu.

Though Mr. Jagadeesh was tipped to be DMK’s candidate for the post of district panchayat chairman even before the election, intra-party feud inducted Ms. Selvalakshmi, wife of former AMMK functionary, into the race that led to horse-trading and allegations of abduction of councillors. When 10 of the 12 councilors assumed office on October 20, frantic search was on to locate the whereabouts of remaining two councillors, but in vain.

When the race for the post of district panchayat council chairman was given caste colour, both the sides started mobilising their supporters to achieve their target at any cost even as the DMK high command observed silence.

After the police, sensing the trouble in store, alerted their higher-ups in Chennai, Mr. Jegadeesh was named as the party’s candidate for the district panchayat chairman post and Ms. Selvalakshmi, who joined the DMK a few months ago, as his deputy.

Even as everyone heaved a sigh of relief, another trouble popped-up as DMK councilor Kanagaraj, a vice-chairman post aspirant who has been elected to the district panchayat council from ward 3, was denied the vice-chairman post as it was gifted to Ms. Selvalakshmi.

“A terribly upset Mr. Kanagaraj decided to resign his post as district panchayat councillor. However, he, a Dalit, was pacified by a senior minister who promised him a post in the party,” said sources in the DMK.

The others who were elected ascChairpersons and deputies of panchayat unions were: Ambasamudram – Sivanu Pandian and Gnanakani; Cheranmahadevi – Poongothai Seevalamuthu and Anantha Lakshmi; Kalakkad – G. Indra and Visuvasam; Maanur – Srilekha and Nainar Mohamed; Nanguneri – Sowmya Raga and Esakki Pandi; Palayamkottai – K. S. Thangapandian and Muralidharan; Papakudi – Poongothai and Marivannamuthu; Radhapuram – J. Sowmya and Ilaiyaperumal and Valliyoor – G. Xavier Selvaraja and Venkatesh Dhanaraj.