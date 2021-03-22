Radhapuram to have two ballot units as 25 candidates are in fray

22 March 2021 20:11 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Barring Radhapuram Assembly constituency in the district, where 25 candidates are in the fray that necessitates the use of two ballot units, remaining four segments of the district will have just a ballot unit since these constituencies have less than 16 candidates after the withdrawal of nominations on Monday.

Since a ballot unit of the Electronic Voting Machine can accommodate the maximum of 16 candidates, Radhapuram Assembly constituency alone will be in need of two ballot units while all other segments will have only one ballot unit.

Advertising

Advertising

In Tirunelveli constituency, 14 candidates are in the fray after 2 candidates withdrew their nominations on Monday. Ambasamudram will have 12 candidates following the withdrawal of a candidate from the electoral battle. In Palayamkottai, 10 candidates are in the fray as none withdrew the nomination on Monday.

Nanguneri will have 15 candidates as 2 candidates withdrew from the race and 25 candidates are in the fray for Radhapuram Assembly segment after only one candidate withdrew the nomination.

In Sankarankovil (Reserved) constituency, a candidate withdrew his nomination to leave 16 candidates in the fray while none withdrew their nomination in Vasudevanallur (Reserved) and Alangulam segments. Consequently, Vasudevanallur (Reserved) and Alangulam constituencies have 11 and 10 candidates respectively.

Five candidates withdrew from the battle in Kadayanallur constituency which now has 21 candidates and Tenkasi had 18 candidates following the withdrawal of 3 candidates.

For the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha by-poll, 12 candidates including V. Vijayakumar of the Congress, Pon. Radhakrishnan of the BJP, R. Anetter Alwyn of Naam Thamizhar Katchi and Shuba Charles of Makkal Needhi Maiam are in the battle after a candidate withdrew his nomination on Monday.

In Kanniyakumari Assembly constituency, 13 candidates are in the fray after a candidate withdrew the nomination and Nagercoil has 15 candidates as two contestants withdrew their nominations. Padmanabhapuram Assembly segment has 12candidates after two candidates withdrew from the race and as many candidates opted to be out of the battle in the Vilavancode segment leaving 15 persons in the fray.

In Colachel constituency, 12 candidates are in the fray after a contestant opted to be out of the race.

No candidate withdrew the nomination in Killiyoor constituency and hence 14 candidates are in the electoral battle.

In Ottapidaaram (Reserved) constituency, a candidate withdrew his nomination and hence 17 candidates are in the fray while each 3 nominations were withdrawn in Kovilpatti and Tiruchendur segments to leave 26 and 15 candidates respectively in the battle.

Vilathikulam constituency saw the withdrawal of a candidate and 15 contestants are in the fray now. In Srivaikundam, 2 nominations were withdrawn to leave 21 candidates in the battle and Thoothukudi has 26 contestants as none withdrew the nomination.