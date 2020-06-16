Radhapuram MLA reviews river-linking project

Radhapuram MLA I.S. Inbadurai on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Tamirabharani-Karumaeniyar-Nambiyar river-linking project.

Inspecting the work at Chittoor in Radhapuram Assembly constituency, Mr. Inbadurai said the scheme would provide water for irrigation in 23,040 hectares, including 13,481 hectares in Tirunelveli district and 9,559 hectares in Thoothukudi district.

The scheme would also fulfill drinking water needs of people living in the rain-shadow regions of Nanguneri, Thisaiyanvilai and Sattankulam.

Though the project was expected to be completed by December-end, the delay caused by the lockdown would have adverse impact on the commissioning of the project by this year.

“Due to the lockdown, we lost more than 70 days and it will certainly have adverse impact on the progress of the project. Even if we expedite it, we are not sure of its completion by December-end,” said a Public Works Department official here.