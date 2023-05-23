Radhapuram gets ₹605 crore drinking water scheme to benefit 360 villages

May 23, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Tamil Nadu Government has sanctioned ₹605 crore for implementing a new scheme to provide drinking water to over one lakh population in 360 villages in Radhapuram Assembly constituency.

When the combined drinking water schemes were implemented in the past for meeting the drinking water needs of the villages of the constituency, including coastal hamlets, the quantum of distribution was not sufficient.

The ‘Tsunami Drinking Water Scheme’ that was executed to take water from the infiltration wells sunk in the Tamirabharani at Ponnankurichi near Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi district too did not quench the coastal population’s thirst as the supply pipes burst at several places due to inferior quality. To make things worse, the pipes carrying drinking water from the Ponnankurichi infiltration well was allegedly broken purposely in a few villages enroute, particularly at Kaalvaai village near Srivaikundam, for drawing water to their homes and fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

When officials tried to ‘bypass’ the problematic points and lay new drinking water pipes through an alternative route, it was also thwarted by a few influential people here. Finally, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, who represents Radhapuram Assembly seat, submitted an appeal to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, seeking ₹605 crore for executing a new drinking water project.

“It has been sanctioned now, thanks to the Chief Minister’s generosity, and Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru will lay the foundation for the new project on May 26,” Mr. Appavu told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Once the new project is implemented, 360 villages in Radhapuram constituency comprising 181 villages in Valliyoor union and 179 hamlets in Radhapuram union will get drinking water. Moreover, 259 wayside habitations in Nanguneri union, 149 in Kalakkad union, 22 in Cheranmahadevi union and 41 in Palayamkottai union will also get drinking water.

“In all, 983 villages will get benefited through this new drinking water scheme. Once it is implemented within the planned 18 months, each member of a family will get 55 litres of water from the Tamirabharani everyday,” Mr. Appavu said.

Moreover, another drinking water scheme is to be executed on an outlay of ₹506 crore for benefitting Kalakkad municipality, Panagudi, Valliyoor, Thisaiyanvilai, Ervadi, Thirukkurungudi, Nanguneri and Moolaikkaraipatti town panchayats. “The Chief Minister has sanctioned this project also,” he added.