Radhapuram drinking water project: Pipe-laying work along national highway to begin on Monday

Laying of drinking water pipes for about 30 km along Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari National Highway from Ervadi to Levingipuram to provide drinking water connections to every house in 831 habitations will begin on Monday (August 19).

The State Government gave administrative sanction in January last year for executing a major drinking water scheme in Radhapuram Assembly constituency represented by State Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on an outlay of ₹605.75 crore to benefit 831 habitations with 3.66 lakh population. The scheme was designed as the villages did not have any credible drinking water scheme till date due to lack of source nearby for supply of drinking water,.

Subsequently, Minister for Local Administration K.N. Nehru formally inaugurated the work n January last year.

Since the infiltration well for the project is to be sunk on the perennial river near Cheranmahadevi, the drinking water pipes have be to laid for about 30 km from Ervadi to Levingipuram along Tirunelveli to Kanniyakumari four-lane national highway. Hence, the TWAD Board, which is implementing the project, has paid ₹53 lakh to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) after formal approval was given by NHAI.

“As the formalities are now over, the drinking water pipe laying work will formally begin at South Valliyoor Junction on Monday,” said Mr. Appavu, who appealed to local body representatives of beneficiary villages to participate in the event.

He also appealed to them to cooperate with TWAD Board officials for early completion of the project work including construction of overhead tanks “If everything goes well as planned, we can give drinking water connection to every house in all 831 villages within a year,” he added.

When the project is commissioned, each of the 3.66 lakh villagers in the habitations will get 55 litres of drinking water a day.