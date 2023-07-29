July 29, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

As Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu’s dream project of creating ‘Smart Classrooms’ in all government and government-aided schools in his constituency, Radhapuram, Mano Colleges and the Industrial Training Institute at Radhapuram has been completed, the facility will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin through videoconferencing on Monday (July 31).

In a statement, he said ‘Smart Classrooms’ have been created in all 295 government and government-aided primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools in Radhapuram Assembly constituency, Mano Colleges in Panagudi and Thisaiyanvilai, Industrial Training Institute in Radhapuram, Teacher Training Institute at Munanjipatti (in Nanguneri segment), and ‘Smart Boards’ in the Offices of the Chief Educational Officer, Tirunelveli, District Educational Officer (Primary Education), Valliyoor and District Educational Officer, Tirunelveli with MLA’s Constituency Development Fund and the Corporate Social Responsibility Funds from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project and construction major Larsen and Toubro.

“Since we’ve connected all the schools in Radhapuram constituency with the education department offices through ‘Smart Boards’, the officials can virtually meet the teachers and the heads of these institutions in no time. We’ve provided uninterrupted power supply in all these smart classrooms with touch screens and webcams as there should be no interruption during teaching. The webcam facility will enable the students to acquire new skills, especially spoken English, with an expert teaching them from a particular place,” he said.

The Speaker has roped in good number of experts to teach the children – right from primary school to higher secondary school – spoken English everyday.

“The experts will take spoken English classes for 45 minutes everyday and give simple homework to the children to master the skill. The exercise will include Tamil to English and English to Tamil translations after teaching them small sentences right from simple present tense. Since the children are from rural areas, this practice will equip them with the skills required for forming small simple sentences in English. They will be encouraged to speak and write small paragraphs in English to strengthen their vocabulary. This exercise will be corrected and returned to the children then and there,” said Mr. Appavu, a former teacher.

After the formal inauguration by the Chief Minister, Mr. Appavu and District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan will participate in a function to be held at Jesus Redeemer Higher Secondary School, Thisaiyanvilai, he added.