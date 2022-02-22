Radhakrishnan defends BJP cadre’s action

Srivilliputtur

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Pon. Radhakrishnan, has defended his party cadre’s action of asking a Muslim woman voter to remove her hijab during February 14 polling at Melur in Madurai district.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, he said that the intention of the polling agent was not against the woman wearing the hijab. “He only wanted the woman to remove the hijab for identification … he has only done his duty,” he said.

“Will the State Election Commission allow counting agents to enter the counting halls covering their faces,” he asked.

He pointed out that the security personnel at airports do ask the passengers to remove even the face masks (used against COVID) for their identification. Is this wrong? He asked.

He charged that the DMK has unleashed unprecedented atrocities against the cadre of the opposition parties during the election.