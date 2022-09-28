‘Rabies will lead to fatality if not vaccinated on time’

Rabies, that commonly infects human beings through their pet dogs, will lead to fatality if not vaccinated on time and hence vaccination of both pet dogs and human beings when faced with dog bites is imperative, said Joint Director of Animal Husbandry, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, V.P. Ponnuvel.

After inaugurating anti-rabies vaccination special camps here on Wednesday on the occasion of World Rabies Day, Dr. Ponnuvel said that 2,057 doses of ARV were provided in all Animal Husbandry dispensaries across Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.

The zoonotic disease is mostly transmitted to people through dog bites, including pet dogs. "It is important to have the pet dogs vaccinated every year. Besides, the masters should ensure that their pets do not get mingled with stray dogs because a bite by any stray dog will transmit the viral disease to the pet dog," he warned.

Stating that ARV is provided free of cost in all dispensaries, he appealed to the people not go ignore any dogbite even if it is their own pets.

"People do not realise the danger of rabies. It is not curable and there is no treatment once symptoms start to appear in victims, death is imminent," he said.

However, he said if people immediately wash the wound of dog bite with soap and go to nearest hospital and get vaccinated against rabies, they would become safe.

Stating that many persons, including farmers, ignore their pet bites and slowly the virus spreads.

Even after two weeks, the injured person could develop the symptoms like barking and salivation. Since the victim would become aggressive and their bite would further transmit the disease to others, they would be confined to rooms. They would slip into coma and die within a few days, he said.

Warning that deaths due to rabies was still high, he asked people to safeguard their pets with vaccination.