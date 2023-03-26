Rabid dog goes on biting spree near Vilathikulam

March 26, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Thoothukudi

A rabid dog went on a biting spree in Keezha Vaippar village at Vilathikulam taluk in which at least 10 persons, including women and children, were admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College hospital with serious bite injuries.

The dog started attacking one after the other on Sunday morning. Even as people tried to chase the animal away, it continued to attack all people who came on its way as it ran.

Resident Medical Officer of the hospital J. Silas Jeyamani said the wounds of the victims, comprising six women, two male and two children, were grievous in nature and, hence, they were admitted to the hospital. Treatment was under way. “Since the bites were on the head and face and they posed serious danger to the lives of the victims, we have admitted them as a precautionary measure.”

Besides, administering immunoglobulin injection, the doctors had given the first dose of anti-rabies vaccine.

One of the victims, Jesmitha, 23, had multiple dog bite injuries on her limbs, neck, ear and abdomen. “My wife came out of the house to dispose garbage when it started to bite her. Even as she struggled, the dog kept biting her. Only after neighbours chased the animal away, it left her,” said her husband Madhan.

The dog ran helter-skelter and repeatedly barged into different streets.

A. Christopher, father of Levin, 7, who sustained dog bite, said his son was standing outside the house when the animal attacked him.

The local people first rushed to the primary health centre at Kolathur and got first-aid. While a few returned home, the seriously injured were referred to the medical college hospital.

Sources said that efforts to trace and nab the dog were unsuccessful. Special teams had been formed to make door-to-door visit in the village to identify if all the injured persons had taken proper treatment.

“We have advised the local body officials to ensure that no person ignored the treatment. A rabid dog bite should be properly treated with five doses of anti-rabies vaccine that is available in adequate quantity. If ignored, it could develop into rabies disease, which has no cure at all and will only lead to death within days,” Dr. Silas said.