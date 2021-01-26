Medals given to many officials for meritorious service

DINDIGUL

26 January 2021 23:28 IST

Welfare assistance distributed and freedom fighters honoured at their homes; educational institutions and courts too celebrate the Republic Day

Collector M Vijayalakshmi unfurled the national flag and inspected the guard of honour during the Republic Day celebrations here on Tuesday.

Setting off tri-colour balloons and pigeons as a mark of peace, she honoured health workers on COVID-19 duty.

She gave away Chief Minister’s medal to 71 policemen, 146 staff and officials from various departments including Revenue, Health and Family Welfare for their commendable service to the public. She visited the residences of freedom fighters and honoured them. She enquired about their health and wished them good luck.

Advertising

Advertising

The DIG of Police (Dindigul Range) M S Muthusamy, DRO R Govindaraju and other officials participated.

Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) of Gandhigram Rural Institute M.R. Kubendran unfurled the national flag and delivered the Republic Day address.

Theni

At Sri Adi Chunchanagiri Women’s College, Secretary N. Ramakrishnan hoisted the national flag. College principal G. Renuga delivered the welcome address.

Sivaganga

Collector P Madhusudan Reddy hoisted the national flag and took the salute here on Tuesday. He inspected a guard of honour. Superintendent of Police Rohith Nathan Rajagopal accompanied him. He presented welfare assistance from various government departments to 90 beneficiaries - all worth about ₹ 1.21 crore. Medals were presented to 126 police personnel, 354 officials from various departments received certificates for their meritorious service.

The Collector honoured freedom fighters with shawls. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the government to suspend cultural programmes. However, silambam, yoga and karate performances were staged by trained professionals. District Revenue Officer K Latha, Government Medical College Hospital Dean Rathnavel and other senior officials participated during the celebrations held at the Collectorate complex.

Virudhunagar

Unfurling of national flag and colourful cultural performances marked the Republic Day celebrations held at the Collectorate premises here.

Collector R. Kannan inspected a guard of honour given along with Superintendent of Police P. Perumal and took salute from the police, fire and rescue services personnel.

Later, he honoured freedom fighters and their legal heirs with shawls. He distributed Chief Minister’s medals to 122 police personnel and distributed certificates of merit and award to 52 police personnel, 18 personnel from Fire and Rescue Services.

A cash award of ₹ 2,000 each was given to 32 officials in the Department of Revenue who had put in 25 years of service.

Bharatanatyam, karakattam, thappattam and oyilattam were performed by various troupes. Employees of various government departments added to the colourful performances.

Teachers of Virudhunagar dducational district and nurses presented separate dance performances and some officials recited their poems.

District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, District Rural Development Agency (Project Director), V. Jayakumar, Sub Collector (Sivakasi), C. Dinesh Kumar, Joint Director (Agriculture), S. Uthandaraman, and officials from various other departments were present.

At Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education the Registrar Vasudevan hoisted the national flag. College staff took part in the celebrations.

Srivilliputtur

Virudhunagar Principal District and Sessions Judge, A. Muthusaratha, unfurled the national flag at the Republic Day celebrations held at the District Court Complex here on Tuesday.

Later, she planted three saplings. Sessions Judge, Special Court (POCSO cases), S.D. Parimala, Additional District Judge (in-charge), S. Kanchana, Family Court Judge, M. Sumathi Sai Priya, Principal Sub Judge, C. Kathiravan, District Legal Services Authority, secretary, K. Mariappan, were among those who took part in the celebrations.

Madurai

Collector T. Anbalagan unfurled the national flag at the Armed Reserve Police Ground here.

He gave away awards to 149 police personnel who were chosen for this year’s Chief Minister’s Award. Mr. Anbalagan awarded 263 officials from various government departments in recognition of their works. Welfare assistance to the tune of ₹21.20 lakh was given to 96 beneficiaries.