Republic Day celebrated sans fanfare

Welfare assistance distributed and officials honoured for meritorious service

The 72nd Republic Day celebrations were held at VOC Stadium in Palayamkottai on Tuesday without any cultural event by school students and public participation due to restrictions imposed by the State Government across the State in the wake of COVID-19.

Collector V. Vishnu inspected the guard of honour after unfurling the national flag and took salute from the police, fire and rescue services personnel and home guards. He honoured 399 officials from various government departments including 109 from police, 136 from Fire and Rescue Services, 70 from revenue, 20 from municipal administration, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and from other departments on the occasion for their meritorious service to the public, especially during the pandemic. He distributed welfare assistance to 16 beneficiaries.

The panchayat-level confederation of self-help groups of Sadaiyaneri Venkatrayapuram under Nanguneri block received loans to the tune of ₹88 lakh for various business ventures of members. Ex-serviceman Rajini Babu of Annai Nagar near Aaraikulam in Palayamkottai taluk, who was injured in action while serving in the army, received the annual maintenance assistance of ₹25,000.

A stellar performance by a group of ‘silambam’ exponents thrilled the participants.

Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Deepak M. Damor, Deputy Commissioners Saravanan and Magesh, Superintendent of Police N. Manivannan, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan and senior officials participated in the celebrations.

Gram sabha meetings, which would usually be conducted in village panchayats as part of Republic Day celebrations were cancelled.

Mr. Vishnu inaugurated a multi skill training centre at State Industrial Development Corporation’s Pettai campus where youths would be trained in a range of technical trades based on their area of interest.

Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan unfurled the national flag, honoured the meritorious Corporation officials and distributed welfare assistance to sanitary workers.

Vice-Chancellor K. Pitchumani hoisted the national flag in the presence of senior faculty members and staff at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.

THOOTHUKUDI

Collector K. Senthil Raj unfurled the national flag at Tharuvai Grounds here. He inspected guard of honour by the police and took salute from the police, fire and rescue services personnel. He honoured the meritorious officials from the police, fire and rescue services, medical college hospital, public health, revenue, sports and other government departments.

He distributed welfare assistance worth ₹ 1.69 crore to 106 beneficiaries including 34 persons from Department of Rural Development, 34 persons from Department of Revenue, 10 from Department of Backward Class Welfare and other departments.

Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan, Additional Collector (Revenue) Vishnu Chandran, Sub-Collector, Thoothukudi, Simranjeet Singh and Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar participated in the celebrations.

NAGERCOIL

Collector M. Aravind unfurled the national flag at Anna Stadium here. He inspected the guard of honour and took salute from the police and fire and rescue services personnel. He honoured 97 personnel from the departments of police, fires and rescue services, public health, Government Medical College Hospital, horticulture, agriculture, revenue and other departments.

Additional Collector (Revenue) Mercy Ramya, Corporation Commissioner Asha Ajit, Sub-Collector of Padmanabhapuram Sharanya MLAs Mano Thangaraj and N. Suresh Rajan, Superintendent of Police V. Badri Narayanan and senior government officials participated.

TENKASI

Collector G.S. Sameeran unfurled the national flag at Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School grounds near the Government Hospital on Tuesday.

He honoured freedom fighter and former civil servant K. Lakshmikanthan Bharathi, inspected guard of honour of the police and took salute from the police and fire and rescue services personnel. He honoured 372 officials from the departments of police (39), health services (92), fire and rescue services (17), Collectorate (28), siddha (11), rural development (29), horticulture (18) and other government departments. He distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 88.16 lakh to 144 beneficiaries including loan to the tune of ₹41.45 lakh from Tirunelveli District Central Cooperative Bank and ₹28.25 lakh through Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Programme. Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh was present.