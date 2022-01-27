R-Day tableau in Madurai for three days

Madurai

27 January 2022 19:35 IST

The tableau on the theme of ‘Contribution of Tamil Nadu in freedom struggle’ that was taken out in the Republic Day parade in Chennai will be displayed for public viewing for three days from Saturday.

The tableau, to be parked near Teppakulam on Kamaraj Salai, will display freedom fighters - Marudhu Brothers, Velu Nachiyar and her general Kuyili, Veerapandiya Kattabomman and his general Veeran Sundaralingam, Ondiveeran, Poolithevan, Alagumuthu Kone along with Kalayarkovil temple tower.

Cultural programmes in honour of the sacrifices of the freedom fighters would be held on those days, a statement said.