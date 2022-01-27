Madurai

R-Day tableau in Madurai for three days

The tableau on the theme of ‘Contribution of Tamil Nadu in freedom struggle’ that was taken out in the Republic Day parade in Chennai will be displayed for public viewing for three days from Saturday.

The tableau, to be parked near Teppakulam on Kamaraj Salai, will display freedom fighters - Marudhu Brothers, Velu Nachiyar and her general Kuyili, Veerapandiya Kattabomman and his general Veeran Sundaralingam, Ondiveeran, Poolithevan, Alagumuthu Kone along with Kalayarkovil temple tower.

Cultural programmes in honour of the sacrifices of the freedom fighters would be held on those days, a statement said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2022 8:39:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/r-day-tableau-in-madurai-for-three-days/article38334384.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY