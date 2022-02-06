R-Day float attracts huge crowd

Kanniyakumari

A Republic Day tableau, which has been parked near the Gandhi Memorial Mandapam in Kanniyakumari, attracted a big turnout of people from different walks of life on Sunday.

Students from various institutions presented dance, which included folk arts and bharatanatyam. The Mulakumoodu Minnal Kuzhu members’ presentation on “Veeramangai Velunachiyar” enthralled the audience.

Kanniyakumari Collector M Arvind, Superintendent of Police Badri Narayanan, RDO K Sethuramalingam, Joint Director (Public Relations) R. Anna among other officers witnessed the event.