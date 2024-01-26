GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

R-Day celebrated with patriotic fervour

January 26, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Children performing gymnastics at the Republic day celebrations in Madurai on Friday.

Children performing gymnastics at the Republic day celebrations in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Madurai Airport, trade bodies, educational institutions and other institutions celebrated the 75th Republic Day with patriotic fervour here on Friday.

Madurai Airport Director P. Muthukumar unfurled the national flag on the airport premises. He presented a report highlighting the recent achievements at the airport.

Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry President S. Rethinavelu; Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry President N. Jegatheesan and Tamil Nadu Food Grains Merchants Association Vice-President G. Paulraj unfurled the national flag on the respective association premises.

Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar unfurled the national flag on the university premises. At The American College, Principal and Secretary M. Davamani Christober unfurled the national flag and received the Guard of Honour from NCC and NSS students.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tiruparankundram, Principal R. Banumathi unfurled the national flag. As part of the celebrations, cultural programmes were held in the school. At Al-Ameen Higher Secondary School, Headmaster S. Sheik Nabi unfurled the national flag. At Fatima College, students through the (Reach Out to through Action - ROSA) initiative participated in gram sabha meetings.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.