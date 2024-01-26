R-Day celebrated with patriotic fervour

January 26, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Airport, trade bodies, educational institutions and other institutions celebrated the 75th Republic Day with patriotic fervour here on Friday.

Madurai Airport Director P. Muthukumar unfurled the national flag on the airport premises. He presented a report highlighting the recent achievements at the airport.

Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry President S. Rethinavelu; Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry President N. Jegatheesan and Tamil Nadu Food Grains Merchants Association Vice-President G. Paulraj unfurled the national flag on the respective association premises.

Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar unfurled the national flag on the university premises. At The American College, Principal and Secretary M. Davamani Christober unfurled the national flag and received the Guard of Honour from NCC and NSS students.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya, Tiruparankundram, Principal R. Banumathi unfurled the national flag. As part of the celebrations, cultural programmes were held in the school. At Al-Ameen Higher Secondary School, Headmaster S. Sheik Nabi unfurled the national flag. At Fatima College, students through the (Reach Out to through Action - ROSA) initiative participated in gram sabha meetings.