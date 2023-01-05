ADVERTISEMENT

Quiz competition launched in Sivaganga in memory of friend

January 05, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Government school students take part in the Venkatesh Srinivasan Memorial Quiz Tournament at Government Higher Secondary School in Keeladi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Sivaganga Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy on Thursday urged students to take part in as many quiz competitions as possible as it would help their analytical and presentation skills. To participate was more important, he told the students.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the first edition of the ‘Venkat Srinivasan Vina Vidai’ quiz contest for rural school children held at the Government Higher Secondary School in Keeladi, Sivaganga district.

Mr. Reddy told the students that quiz improves their thought process as it involves a lot of research and energises the mind. Necessary steps would be taken to conduct regular quiz competitions in schools, he said.

The quiz competition was launched by the alumni of the Vikaasa school, Madurai in memory of their friend Mr. Venkatesh Srinivasan who died in 2021. Venkatesh was an avid quizzer. Hence, to spread his love for quiz, the competition was launched, said Mr. Rajeev Nedumaran, a close friend Venkatesh.

He said Keeladi was chosen as the venue for the first edition of the competition due to its historical significance. The competition would be an annual event and the plan is to progressively expand it to the other districts of the State, he said.

A total of 15 teams from 12 government schools in Sivaganga district took part in the quiz competition. CEO of Sivaganga district R. Swaminathan, Keeladi president Venkat and the Government Higher Secondary School Headmistress, Keeladi Thenmozhi were present at the event.

