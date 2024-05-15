ADVERTISEMENT

Quick Reaction team of police felicitated in Madurai

Published - May 15, 2024 11:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) N. Kannan felicitates the Quick Reaction team of Madurai district police for intercepting a car that transported the body of a woman. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) N. Kannan felicitated the Quick Reaction team of the Madurai district police that on May 10 midnight intercepted the car in which a body of a woman was being taken in an attempt to bury it.

The police team comprising Mayandi, Santhanakrishnan Soundarapandi, Murugapandi, Udhayakumar and Mayakannan were felicitated.

The Highway Patrol police, on suspicion, intercepted the car and found the body in it and informed Ammayanayalkanur police since the area came under their jurisdiction. Two persons were arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US