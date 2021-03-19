‘Question candidates on their poll promises’

19 March 2021 23:27 IST

Madurai

A forum of followers of the Gandhian principles has urged voters to question the candidates contesting the 2021 Assembly elections on their poll promises. Question if such promises can be realised and don’t blindly accept them, the forum members advised the voters at a press meet here on Friday.

Will those who are elected promise to resign if they don’t fulfill their promise, asked members of A Mission for Gandhian Politics.

The members said that corruption was everywhere. Also none of the parties was focusing on the total prohibition of liquor. These questions have to be raised to the candidates who come to the doorsteps during campaign.