Madurai

‘Question candidates on their poll promises’

Madurai

A forum of followers of the Gandhian principles has urged voters to question the candidates contesting the 2021 Assembly elections on their poll promises. Question if such promises can be realised and don’t blindly accept them, the forum members advised the voters at a press meet here on Friday.

Will those who are elected promise to resign if they don’t fulfill their promise, asked members of A Mission for Gandhian Politics.

The members said that corruption was everywhere. Also none of the parties was focusing on the total prohibition of liquor. These questions have to be raised to the candidates who come to the doorsteps during campaign.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 11:28:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/question-candidates-on-their-poll-promises/article34112367.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY