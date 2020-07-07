HC quashes case against man with special needs

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has set aside a chargesheet pending against a Madurai-based man with special needs. In 2018, the Madurai police booked the man for unlawful assembly after he was found amidst a group of protesters, who were raising slogans, in Madurai against the Thoothukudi firing incident.

Perusing the certificate issued by a psychologist who had assessed the man in 2010, Justice B. Pugalendhi took cognisance of the fact that the man then aged 20 years and 10 months had a mental age of 11 years and two months then. His overall I.Q. was found to be 79, which indicated borderline intellectual capacity and features of behaviour problems.

Taking note of the fact that the man was under continuous treatment, the court said that as per Section 83 of the Indian Penal Code, an act of a child above seven years and under 12 years who has not attained sufficient maturity of understanding to judge the nature and consequences of his conduct on that occasion, cannot be considered as an offence.

Further, the judge said that as per Section 84 of the Indian Penal Code, nothing is an offence which is done by a person, who at the time of doing it by reason of unsoundness of mind, is capable of knowing the nature of the act or that he is doing what is either wrong or contrary to law. The court set aside the chargesheet pending against the man.

The court said that to attract an offence under Section 143 of the Indian Penal Code, the person must have participated in an unlawful assembly with certain ill motives when the prohibitory orders are in existence.

The allegation against the man was that in 2018, he had participated in the protest against the Thoothukudi firing incident that was organised by Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam. Earlier, the court had observed that the implication of the man in the criminal case can only be characterised as most unfortunate and police will have to be duly sensitised in such matters.