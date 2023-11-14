Quarrel over bursting of crackers leads to murder near Sivakasi

November 14, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

A quarrel over bursting of crackers on Deepavali day led to the murder of a youth, S. Ponnupandi, 23, at Namaskarithanpatti on Monday night.

Police said that one Veerapandi, 23, was bursting crackers which fell on a cow being grazed by a woman, M. Kaleeswari, 50. Following a quarrel between them, Kaleeswari’s relative, Ponnupandi, had questioned Veerapandi over this.

Consequently, a friend of Veerapandi, Gundu Karthik, and others had waylaid Ponnupandi and attacked him with an axe at around 9.30 p.m. on Monday. Ponnupandi was killed on the spot.

Tiruthangal police have registered a case of murder and were on the lookout for the assailants.

The police have picked up few suspects for inquiry.

