ADVERTISEMENT

Quarrel over bursting of crackers leads to murder near Sivakasi

November 14, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A quarrel over bursting of crackers on Deepavali day led to the murder of a youth, S. Ponnupandi, 23, at Namaskarithanpatti on Monday night.

Police said that one Veerapandi, 23, was bursting crackers which fell on a cow being grazed by a woman, M. Kaleeswari, 50. Following a quarrel between them, Kaleeswari’s relative, Ponnupandi, had questioned Veerapandi over this.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, a friend of Veerapandi, Gundu Karthik, and others had waylaid Ponnupandi and attacked him with an axe at around 9.30 p.m. on Monday. Ponnupandi was killed on the spot.

Tiruthangal police have registered a case of murder and were on the lookout for the assailants.

The police have picked up few suspects for inquiry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US