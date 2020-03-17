Quarantine facility to be established in Madurai

Madurai

17 March 2020 06:57 IST

A full-fledged quarantine facility to monitor passengers coming from foreign countries would be set up in Madurai as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), said Collector T.G. Vinay here on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons, the Collector said the State government had instructed that separate quarantine facilities should be set up to isolate and monitor people coming from notified countries.

“Currently people from these countries who are identified with symptoms for COVID -19 are monitored at their homes. Henceforth, all passengers from these countries, including those who do not show any symptoms of COVID-19, will also be monitored at the quarantine facility,” the Collector said.

A district-level epidemic control committee had been formed and all local bodies instructed about sanitation practices to be followed in view of COVID- 19 scare. All public spaces such as shopping complexes had been disinfected using sodium hypochlorite solution. Banners and posters had been erected to create an awareness of sanitation practices among the public, said the Collector.

As a preventive measure, schools had been shut for kindergarten and primary school students (Classes 1 to 5). No COVID-19 case had been reported positive in Madurai yet.

All temples had been instructed to screen devotees for fever before entering them.