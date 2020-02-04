Quality seeds indispensable for farm production: Collector

The Department of Agriculture has targeted to procure 600 tonnes of seeds from farmers of Ramanathapuram district.

Inspecting seed processing unit and direct paddy purchase centre at Thiru Uthirakosamangai here on Tuesday, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao said quality seeds were indispensable for farm production. He said paddy has been cultivated on 1.27 lakh hecatres in the district. The Agriculture department has distributed quality seeds and set up seed farms through farmers and has been adopting seed certification process. Leading and interested farmers have been selected for seed production and they were given training in this aspect.

Seed farms have been set up on 475 hecatres. Farmers have been given certified seeds of different varieties of paddy including Aduthurai 45, Anna 4, Coimbatore 51, TKM 13, IR 64, RNR 15048 and 18. The seed processing units are functioning at Thiru Uthirakosamangai, Tiruvadanai and Paramakudi. The seeds produced by farmers are sent to seed processing units. After various tests, including moisture content, the seeds are certified by qualified officers. Farmers are given drought-resistant seeds that could grow with less water and provide higher yield. The seeds are given at a lower cost to farmers.

With a target of producing 600 tonnes of seeds, the district has so far procured 185 tonnes of seeds and sent to seed processing units. So far 87 tonnes of seeds have been processed. The Collector inspected seed segregation process at a processing unit. He urged officials to create awareness among the farmers of registration of seed farms and certified seeds. He also inspected direct paddy purchase centre where paddy from farmers were being segregated.

Joint Director (Agriculture in-charge), S.S. Sheik Abdula, Personal Assistant to Collector (Agriculture), P. Dhanushkodi, and Regional Manager, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, K. Mohan, Assistant Director (Quality Control), P.G. Nagarajan, were present.