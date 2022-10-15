Quackery Eradication Wing of Tamil Nadu Medical Council aims to weed out all quacks in State in three years

The Quackery Eradication Wing under the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) has received 60 complaints against quacks across the State within two months. Out of which, 10 cases have been verified and cases will be filed against the quacks, according to K. Senthil, president, TNMC.

He was addressing media persons here on Saturday.

The statement issued by National Medical Council on July 14, 2022 directs the State Medical Councils to bring to its notice quacks and the medical practice by non-registered/enrolled persons which is a punishable offence under provisions of the National Medical Commission Act of 2019.

“Infestation of quacks has been categorised as those who practise in towns and major cities, rural and the ones who advertise on media, especially television and social media,” he said.

Taking note of how steps have been taken to eliminate this population of quacks for quite some time, Mr. Senthil said that the exclusive wing will aim and succeed in weeding out all the quacks who were practising allopathy from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry within two-three years by taking stringent actions.

The wing will be headed by president of TNMC and the office-bearers will include a vice-president, a registrar and an quackery eradication officer and a legal wing comprising senior advocates. Additional officers will be appointed in each district to investigate complaints of quacks soon.

Mr Senthil said that those who advertise as allopathic doctors and provide medical advice on television and appear in magazines are a real challenge to the system.

“Once the complaint is received, it will be scrutinised, thoroughly investigated and with sufficient evidence, cases will be filed against them. In this regard, we will be filing cases against 10 quacks for violation of the NMC Act soon in the first phase, out of the 60 complaints we have received so far,” he added.

Two cases have been filed in Salem and Karaikudi. The duo were practising as orthopaedic surgeon and cardiologist respectively who have no formal training in medicine, stated Mr. Senthil.

Any person who violates the NMC Act would be punished with a one-year imprisonment, or with fine of ₹ 5 lakh or with both, said the circular issued by Yogender Malik, member of the NMC's Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB).

Creating awareness in this regard among the masses is another crucial thing in this mission which will be concentrated next, said Mr Senthil.

Complaints can be made on quackery@tamilnadumedicalcouncil.org or be written, addressed to Quackery Eradication Office, Tamil Nadu Medical Council, 914, Poonamallee High Road, Arumbakkam, Chennai-600106.