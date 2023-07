July 12, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

Joint Director of Medical Services sealed Geetha Clinic which was run by a quack in Valayankulam. The quack, Alagarsamy, who claimed to be a Siddha medicine practitioner but prescribing allopathy medicines, was handed over to the police. During a field visit, Collector M.S. Sangeetha got information about the quack and made a surprise visit to the clinic. Based on her instruction, the Joint Director inspected the clinic and sealed it.