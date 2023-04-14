HamberMenu
QR code facility to ensure hassle-free donation at temple

April 14, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) Limited has introduced QR code facility at Lord Subramaniya Swami temple here to ensure hassle-free donation and ‘hundi’ offerings.

 Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer S. Krishnan dedicated the facility on Friday in the presence of P.A. Krishnan, Chief Financial Officer, TMB, R. Arul Murugan, chairman of Trustees of the temple, M. Karthick, Joint Commissioner of the shrine, R. Rama Subramanian, Executive Officer of the temple.

 The Managing Director also donated a cash counting machine to the temple.

