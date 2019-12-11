QCI certification for hospital

MAURAI
Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) has received Quality Council of India certification from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2019-2020 for adhering to Kayakalp, a measure to promote cleanliness, hygiene and infection control.
In a statement issued here, hospital chairman S. Gurushankar said the role of sanitation and housekeeping was crucial for hospitals to achieve positive health outcomes. “We always place a premium on keeping our environment clean, comfortable, safe and aesthetically pleasing... Winning such a prestigious recognition takes extensive staff training in the prescribed guidelines, investment in necessary equipment and supervision to ensure that the protocol is followed,” he said.
