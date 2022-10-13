Q Branch seizes 1.50 tonnes of fertilizer

The Q Branch police have seized 1.50 tonnes of chemical fertilizer which was about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by sea route. When the Q Branch officials, led by Inspector Vijaya Anita, were patrolling along Terespuram beach in Thoothukudi in the small hours of Thursday, they saw a few persons loading bags on to a country boat. When the police approached them, the unidentified persons abandoned the bags, a cargo autorickshaw in which they had brought the bags and the boat and fled. The police found chemical fertilizer packed in 50 bags, each weighing about 30 kg. The police seized the ₹10 lakh-worth fertilizer, cargo autorickshaw and the boat. Further investigations are on.