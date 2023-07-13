July 13, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Q Branch police seized ₹10 lakh-worth beedi leaves about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

The Q Branch police team, led by Inspector Vijaya Anita, was patrolling along Tharuvaikulam coast when they saw a group loading beedi leaf bundles in a country boat. When the police tried to nab them, some of the gang members escaped in the boat with beedi leaf bundles while others swam away. The police could not chase them as they did not have a boat.

After leaving the spot, the police team returned to the same area after two hours. The team saw a mini cargo vehicle coming towards a country boat waiting at a distance in the sea. The police team intercepted the vehicle but the driver managed to escape after abandoning the vehicle with 40 bundles of beedi leaves, worth about ₹10 lakh.

Seeing it, the boat with a few persons on it sped away into the sea.

The police confiscated the vehicle with beedi leaves. A hunt is on to nab the driver. The police are also on the lookout for the persons involved in the first incident.

Meanwhile, 30 ganja bundles, each weighing 3 kg, were washed ashore on Tharuvaikulam coast which were recovered by the Tharuvaikulam coastal security group police.