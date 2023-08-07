Python rescued

August 07, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A python that got entangled in a fishnet erected around a coconut grove was rescued in Kanniyakumari district on Monday.

Sivakumar, a farmer of Agastheeswaram, who owns a coconut grove at Vazhukkamparai Sahayapuram, erected a fishnet around his farm to protect coconut saplings planted in a portion of his ranch from cattle . When he went to the coconut grove on Monday morning, he saw a python entangled in the fishnet.

He alerted Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who rushed to the spot and rescued the 10-foot-long python. The reptile was handed to forest officials and later released in the Western Ghats.