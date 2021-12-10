New lease of life for 121-year-old travellers’ bungalow

PWD has restored the building, which was in a state of neglect, to its original glory

A 121-year-old travellers’ bungalow in Puliyoorkurichi in Kanniyakumari district, which was in a state of neglect, has been restored by the heritage division of the Public Works Department (PWD).

“We have restored the building to its original form. Work was started during the end of April and is now nearing completion,” said S. Manikandan, Executive Engineer, heritage division of the PWD. The project cost is ₹85.01 lakh.

Constructed in 1900 by the erstwhile Travancore government, the bungalow served as a guest house. The 4,000 square-feet building, spread across two acres, is located near the entrance of Udayagiri fort in Puliyoorkurichi.

The bungalow with tiled roof has a wooden ceiling and two roomy suites. It has been under the control of the PWD after Kanniyakumari became a part of Tamil Nadu following the reorganisation of States. It was then used as a tourist bungalow.

Years of neglect, however, had taken a heavy toll on the structure.

Vegetation grew all over the building, and during the nights, it turned into an asylum for tipplers. Timely intervention by the then PWD Secretary, K. Manivasan, gave 14 heritage buildings in the district, including the tourist bungalow, a new lease of life.

“Mr. Manivasan felt that the buildings would be lost forever, unless we make efforts to preserve them, immediately.

At present, we are restoring Sethu Lakshmi Bai Government Higher Secondary School, Town Co-operative Bank, the travellers’ bungalow in Thiruvattar and an inspection bungalow in Balamore Estate,” Mr. Manikandan said.

The government sanctioned funds after the PWD submitted a detailed project report on its preservation and restoration efforts. Work was awarded to Erode-based Kadal Constructions.

Mr. Manikandan said preservation efforts had enhanced the life of the building, and it would remain stable for another 50 years.