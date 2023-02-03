PWD turns a blind eye to sewage stagnation in medical college hospital

February 03, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Sewage stagnating in a few places at the Government Medical College Hospital here has created a nauseous condition for patients, who are already suffering from unbearable physical ailments.

As some of the drainage pipes carrying liquid waste in the Government Medical College Hospital have apparently been clogged, the sewage overflow due to these blocks is stagnating near the oncology ward, behind the kitchen were patients’ food is cooked and also in the mortuary.

Moreover, patients coming to the hospital via the southern entrance and the students of nursing college have to cross this disgusting pool.

“Maintenance of the hospital buildings and other structures created on this premises have been entrusted with the Public Works Department, which receives sufficient funds for these tasks. Hence, we’ve formally informed them about the disgusting problem being faced by the doctors, patients and the visitors. Even after ten days, no step has been taken by the PWD to attend to this problemm,” a senior doctor of Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital said.

After seeing the helpless state of the doctors, a few visitors have taken photos of sewage stagnating on the hospital premises and apparently tweeted it to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian as none from the PWD turned-up till 3.30 p.m. on Friday to sort out the issue.