PWD officials assure to complete river-linking works

TIRUNELVELI

The Public Works Department officials, who are moving at snail’s pace the digging of 73 Km-long flood carrier channel for linking Tamirabharani – Karumaeniyar – Nambiyar for the past 14 years had tough time on Tuesday as Speaker M. Appavu reviewed the progress of the project by visiting several points between Kottaikarunkulam near Valliyoor and Arasur.

“Since most of you have completed only 9% to 12% of the work in the past one year in the third and fourth phases of the work, I expect you to expedite the project by working round-the-clock to complete the work at the earliest. Else, you will get replaced by another team of officers who can complete the work so as to ensure the commissioning of the project by the Chief Minister before the onset of northeast monsoon this year,” Mr. Appavu said.

Following the unequivocal message from the Speaker, the PWD officials assured to him in the presence of the farmers that they would complete the work assigned to them including the construction of small bridges and culverts within next 90 days.

After then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi gave his nod 2008 for the linking of Tamirabharani – Karumaeniyar – Nambiyar by digging a 72 Km-long flood carrier channel to take the surplus water of 20 TMC of Tamirbharani’s flood water, now going waste into the sea, to the dry regions of Nanguneri, Thisaiyanvilai, Sattankulam and Udangudi, the work was commenced.

While the first and second stages of this ambitious project have almost been completed between Vellankuzhi, the starting point, and Thediyoor near Palayamkottai, execution of the third and the fourth stages of the work between Thediyoor and M.L. Thaeri near Sattankulam is getting dragged due to official apathy for the past 8 years.

The delay in the project that would revive farming in over 50,000 acres besides nourishing 52 irrigation tanks has escalated the project cost from Rs. 369 crore to Rs. 872 crore.

“Since the Chief Minister is keen on the completion of the project before October this year (before the onset of northeast monsoon during which huge quantity of Tamirabharani flood would be going waste into the sea), I seek your cooperation for the early completion of the work by clearing all hurdles,” Mr. Appavu told the officials, who were accompanying him during the inspection that started at Kottaikarungulam near Valliyoor and ended at Arasur.

When he was reviewing the progress of the work at Arasur and Idaichivilai, the PWD officials informed Mr. Appavu that the work was getting delayed due to the cases filed by four individuals from Arasur and Naduvaikurichi against digging of channels via their lands, he asked village panchayat presidents Dinesh (Arasur) and Ananda Raja (Muthumoththanmozhi) to settle the issue as early as possible by persuading the litigants in favour of the early completion of the scheme. “If you clear these hurdles, your villages will get water,” Mr. Appavu said.

The panchayat presidents assured the Speaker to get the job done on an early note.

When Mr. Appavu was upset with the progress made in constructing the 60-meter-long four-lane bridge at the cost of Rs. 17.09 crore on the Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari 4-lane national highway as part of this flood carrier channel, the National Highways Authority of India officials and contractor R.S .Murugan told him that the hard rocks just 5 feet beneath the surface on both sides of the busy road was delaying the work.

“If the rocks are blasted even as construction of the bridge on one side of the road is taken up, it will certainly affect the bridge’s stability,” they said.

Accepting this argument, the Speaker told them to complete the blasting of rocks after providing alternative temporary path for ensuring hassle-free movement of vehicles. “After removing the rocks on both sides of the road, you can commence the construction of the bridge. If you are in need of permission from your higher-ups for laying the temporary road, I’ll speak to them,” Mr. Appavu said while calling Project Head, NHAI, Sivaji over the phone and asked him to start the work on the temporary road by Monday.

After initial hesitation as he had to get permission from his bosses in New Delhi, he promised to start the work from Monday onwards and complete the temporary road within a month after Mr. Appavu too assured to take up this matter with the Chief Minister and State Minister for Highways A.V. Velu.

“If your procedure warranted, Mr. Velu and our MP T.R. Baalu will get clearance from Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari himself,” the Speaker said. However, Mr. Sivaji said he would get the nod from his officers.

Speaking to reporters after the end of the inspection, Mr. Appavu said fortnight meetings with Collector in chair would be held hereupon to review the progress of this project and the obstacles cleared immediately.

“Since the officials in-charge of various phases of this work have given the assurance of completing the flood carrier channel work assigned to them within next 90 days, we’re hopeful of commissioning the project by the Chief Minister before October this year,” Mr. Appavu said.

He also informed that the land-losers would get the compensation before April-end.