PWD Minister inspects jallikattu arena coming up near Alanganallur

October 30, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MADURAI

Minister for Public Works and Highways E.V. Velu inspected the construction work of the upcoming jallikattu arena at Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai district on Monday.

The work, which started in March at an estimated cost of ₹44.27 crore, would be completed by the end of this year. About 80% of the work has been completed, a PWD official said.

The arena is coming up on a land measuring 16 acres. It will have 3,700 seats in two tiers. The arena would also have a like bull shed, barn, veterinary hospital, emergency treatment dispensary and inner roads.

The ground floor measuring 27,534 sq. ft. will have vadivasal, administrative office, emergency treatment room for bulls and players, museum, stalls and dormitories.

The first floor, with a built-up area of 16,921 sq. ft., would have VIP suite, lounge, pantry and another dormitory, and the second and third floors would have stores, equipment room and headroom.

Collector M.S. Sangeetha accompanied the Minister during the visit.

