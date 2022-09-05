'Puthumai Penn' scheme to benefit 637 girl students in Virudhunagar district

Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu handing over ‘Pudhumai Penn’ hamper to a student in Virudhunagar on Monday.

A total of 637 girl students pursuing higher education after having studied in Government schools from 6th to 12th were given the 'Puthumai Penn' hamper with savings account debit cards here on Monday.

Revenue Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, and Industries Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, handed over them to the students, in the presence of Collector J. Meghanath Reddy.

The Ministers said that the new scheme was aimed at encouraging and ensuring higher education for girls from lower economic strata.

The beneficiaries pursuing ITI, Diploma, D.Ted. courses, bachelors degree in Arts and Science Colleges, professional courses and paramedical courses in Tamil Nadu would get a monthly assistance of ₹ 1,000.

Those who have studied in private schools under Right to Education Act quota were also eligible under the scheme.

Besides the first year students of all institutions, those pursuing second and third year undergraduate courses in Arts and Science colleges and those going to final year of engineering and medicine courses were eligible.

Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar, MLAs, G. Ashokan, A.r.r. Raghuraman, Sivakasi Mayor, I. Sangeetha, District Revenue Officer, J. Ravikumar, District Chief Educational Officer, A. Gnanagowri, District Social Welfare Officer, Indira, were among those who were present.