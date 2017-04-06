Puthiya Tamilagam wants AIIMS in Madurai

MADURAI

The State government should come forward to set up All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai in view of its ideal location that would serve the people of 16 districts in southern and central parts of the State, said Puthiya Tamilagam president S. Krishnasamy.

Addressing a protest meeting held here on Thursday, Dr. Krishnasamy said Madurai was well-connected up to Kanyakumari and Tiruchi with four-lane highway. People from the 16 districts would have an easy access to Madurai.

He said southern and central districts of the State were lagging behind in industrial and medical development. Hence setting up of AIIMS, which would come with multi-disciplinary medical speciality, would be a great boon for the southern districts.

Dr. Krishnasamy also rued that several States had started benefiting from the AIIMS facility after the Central government allocated the institution to them, but in Tamil Nadu the facility still remained a dream owing to the State government’s delay in finalising the location.