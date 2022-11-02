Puthiya Tamilagam leader, cadre detained in Madurai

Madurai District Police on Wednesday detained Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnaswamy, along with 60 cadre, on the charges of disobeying police order and preventing them from discharging their duty.

Dr. Krishnaswamy was proceeding in a convoy of 15 vehicles towards Virudhunagar to participate in a demonstration against the increase power tariff. When the convoy reached the Ring Road Tollgate near Valayankulam, the police intercepted it and advisedt Dr. Krishnaswamy and the party cadre to break the convoy into groups of lesser number of vehicles.

“Only on October 30, at least 10 vehicles were damaged in a multiple collision involving AIADMK leaders going in a convoy in Sivaganga district. We advised them to go in batches of four or five vehicles to avoid any untoward incident,” Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad said.

As the party cadre objected to it and quarrelled with the police, they were detained and taken to a mandapam. Later, they were let off.

The SP said a first information report had been registered against Dr. Krishnaswamy and 33 others for unlawful assembly, rash driving, causing public nuisance, causing danger in public way, wrongful restraint, mischief, using abusive language, criminal intimidation and for preventing the police from discharging their duty.

Meanwhile, over 100 party cadre were arrested in Virudhunagar when they protested against the detention of their leader.

Later in Virudhunagar, Dr. Krishnaswamy claimed that the State government was trying to stifle the voice of the opposition using the police force. He said AIADMK and BJP leaders were also arrested when they staged protests in Chennai. However, the DMK cadre were allowed by the police to stage protests at will, he alleged.