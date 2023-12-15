‘Puthiya Tamilagam determined to defeat DMK in all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in TN and Puducherry’

December 15, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Defeating the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and its allies in all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would be the prime role of the Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) in the ensuing general elections in May 2024, said its leader K. Krishnaswamy here on Friday.

Addressing the cadre on the occasion of completing 26 years of the party, the meeting passed resolutions which included appointment of Shyam Krishnaswamy, son of the party’s founder Dr Krishnaswamy as the youth wing president of PT.

The members unanimously resolved to campaign against the DMK and its allies during the run up to the electioneering. The party has deceived the people of giving numerous welfare programmes and did nothing tangible, they said.

Criticising the way the administration handled the recent floods in Chennai and three other surrounding districts, a resolution said that the woes of the public would reflect in the Lok Sabha polls. The Pudiya Tamilagam cadres would work aggressively and tell the people about the plans of the DMK.

The meeting said that the DMK indulged in corruption and maladministration. The common man was the sufferer in this government.

The latest deaths in southern districts of Tamil Nadu showed that 90 percent of the victims were Devendra Kula Vellalars over the last three-four months. This was atrocious and reflected the ineffectiveness of the police machinery. The caste conflicts were on the rise and downtrodden people were in a grip of insecurity and fear, another resolution said.

Other resolutions that were passed included looting of mines allegedly by some ministers in the State, the need for prohibition in Tamil Nadu and resolving the fishermen issue in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

The party, in a resolution stated that they would emerge victorious in two Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu and resolved to work for the victory from now onwards.

